St Martins march to the All Ireland Club final this year has been well recognised in the end of year awards.

The beaten finalists have 3 players, Ciara O’Connor, Linda Bolger and Chloe Fox named on the AIB Team of the Year for 2019

Chloe was also named Leinster player of the year for her performances with her club.

3 in a row winners Slaughtneil predictably dominate the side with 7 players while Inniscara is represented by 3 players with 2 Ardrahan girls honoured as well.

