3 YEAR OLD BOY KILLED IN FARM ACCIDENT IN CARLEY’S BRIDGE

Gardai are investigating after a three-year-old boy died in a farm accident in Enniscorthy yesterday.

The little boy is understood to have been playing in the farmyard at Carrigabruise, Carley’s Bridge at around 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

He sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a low loader vehicle.

The boy was brought to Wexford General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It’s believed he was not from the area and was only visiting the farm.

The Health and Safety Authority are also investigating as the incident took place on a farm.

