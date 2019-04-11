3,000 DOCTORS STOPPED PRACTICING IN IRELAND IN 3 YEAR PERIOD

Almost 3,000 medical doctors stopped practicing in Ireland between 2015 and 2017.

Research from the Medical Council’s Workforce Intelligence Report shows that the doctors either retired or left Ireland to practice medicine in another country.

According to the report, the main reasons doctors withdrew from the Irish Medical Register were a lack of respect from senior colleagues, and a lack of employer support.

Jantze Cotter, Director of Professional Development and Research with the Medical Council says the report contains significant and concerning insights.

She says that it shows that doctors don’t have the resources to give patients the care that they need.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email