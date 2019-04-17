40% INCREASE IN PEOPLE TREATED FOR PROBLEM COCAINE USE IN JUST A YEAR

There was an almost 40% increase in the number of people treated for problem cocaine use between 2016 and 2017.

The latest report from the Health Research Board come as figures show the estimated street value of the illegal drug trade in County Wexford is now put at €12 million.

Fifty per cent of this is in Wexford town alone according to the Cornmarket Project.

The main problem drug was heroin, followed by cannabis and cocaine.

Senior researcher at the Health Research Board, Dr Suzi Lyons says the improving economy could be a factor for the increase in cocaine use.

