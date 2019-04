Cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 has been seized in Dublin.

Revenue officers at the Dublin Mail Centre seized 5 kilos of herbal cannabis concealed in seven parcels labelled as diaries, kitchen tools, USB fan, toys and car air fresheners.

The drugs, which originated in Canada and the USA, were destined for addresses in Dublin and Waterford, and were discovered with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Bailey.

Investigations are ongoing.

