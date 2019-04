A new survey shows 86 per cent of autistic children attend mainstream school but more than half of the students will be bullied.

The study was commissioned by advocacy group AsIAm to coincide with World Autism Awareness Day.

It’s estimated that 1 in 65 people in Ireland are autistic.

CEO of AsIAm, Adam Harris, says there is still a lack of understanding about autism.

