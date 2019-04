The Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London – where he’s been holed up for almost seven years.

Police were invited in after the country’s government withdrew his asylum.

The 47 year old has been avoiding extradition to the US – where he’d face charges relating to the website leaking classified documents.

Ecuador’s president Lenin Moreno says he continually broke their rules.

