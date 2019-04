We’re being urged to get behind a fundraising initiative to improve support services for people with cystic fibrosis.

Purple roses are being sold across the country as part of CF Ireland’s 65 Roses Day, which is hoping to raise €120,000.

Julie Forster from Enniscorthy is among the 1,400 people in Ireland currently living with cystic fibrosis.

She says fundraising campaigns like today’s are hugely important.

