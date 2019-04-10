COLLAPSING NORMAN CASTLE CLOSES ARBORETUM ROAD

Residents in a rural south west Wexford community are furious after a decision was made to close their road to traffic because of a dangerous castle ruin located beside it.

The news was broken by Fr Jim Devereux at Terrerath church on Sunday morning that the road is closed from this Wednesday morning for up to two years.

The Norman castle which stands on privately owned land has been in danger of collapsing onto the road for years, according to Fine Gael councillor Willie Fitzharris.

Councillor Fitzharris says Wexford County Council are in contact with the landowner but talks are currently at an impasse.

The road is commonly used to access the world famous John F Kennedy Arboretum and the decision to close it has been called ‘drastic’

