Internationally acclaimed author Enniscorthy born Colm Toibin has been writing about his brush with cancer.

The sixty three year old was diagnosed with testicular cancer last summer.

Writing about his experience in the London Review of Books, the Brooklyn author spent the weekend of the Pope’s visit to Ireland last August drinking morphine to ease the pain.

Mr Toibin has had ongoing treatment for the cancer which also showed up in his lung and liver.

