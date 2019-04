A County Wexford student is this year’s overall winner of the Texaco Children’s Art competition.

16 year old Naoise Hennessy from Craanford Gorey also won first prize in the senior section of the competition.

Her winning entry “Lifelines” is a portrait of an elderly lady using watercolour pencils.

The judges described it as perfectly capturing the features and character of the subject.

