Wexford look set to be without defender Diarmuid O’Keeffe for the start of their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign.

He suffered a dead leg while playing football for his club Saint Anne’s at the weekend and is expected to be out for around six weeks.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Models face Dublin on May 19th.

St Anne’s are in action in the second round of the Wexford Senior Championship this weekend when the Rathangan side face St Mogues Fethard in Clongeen.

