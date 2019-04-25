DIGITAL TAX COULD OFFSET PROBLEMS IN RURAL IRELAND – BYRNE

A digital tax should be used to stop the decline of rural Wexford.

That’s according to European Election candidate Malcolm Byrne who says that EU Proposals for digital tax could help save towns and villages.

The EU is currently looking at a digital tax on all goods sold online.

Malcolm Byrne says the Government should use that tax to alleviate the burden of traditional commercial rates.

The Fianna Fail councillor says it help level the playing field for struggling Main Street retailers in Wexford and across the country.

