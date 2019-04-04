DISPOSABLE INCOME IN WEXFORD IS €1,000 LESS THAN NATIONAL AVERAGE

People living in Dublin have the highest disposable income in the country.

New CSO figures show people in the Dublin region enjoyed an average disposable income of over €24,000 in 2016 – that’s just over 18% higher than the national average.

The only other counties to exceed the national average of €20,064 were Limerick, Kildare and Wicklow with Carlow, Cork and Waterford just below.

Wexford people had a disposable income in 2016 of €18,921, over one thousand euro below the national average

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email