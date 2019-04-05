DOMESTIC ABUSE SUPPORT SERVICE TURNING AWAY 400 FAMILIES A YEAR

A Dublin domestic abuse support service says it’s turning away 400 families each year.

Aoibhneas is marking its 30th anniversary, and is now the largest refuge in Dublin.

It provides crisis accommodation for up to ten families at any one time, as well as a helpline, community support, court accompaniment, childcare, and a drop in service.

It carried out a census of its work to mark 30 years, and found 76 women and 100 children received support in just one day.

Manager Emma Reidy says the service is badly needed.

