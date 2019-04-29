DOUBLE TRAGEDY IN ENNISCORTHY

Gardai have ruled out foul play following the discovery of two bodies in Enniscorthy yesterday

The bodies of a man and a woman, both in their forties, were discovered in two separate locations both in the St Senans Parish area

A mans body was found in his home in Killagoley around lunchtime while the womans body was discovered half a mile away in her home in Drumgoold villas

Gardai have ruled out foul play and say there is no connection between the two deaths

The bodies were removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post-mortem investigation is due to be carried out

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email