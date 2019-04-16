FAI LEAVING IRISH FOOTBALL IN LIMBO – PFAI

The FAI board has been accused of leaving Irish football in limbo.

It’s been confirmed John Delaney will step down as executive vice-president while a review’s carried out.

But it’s not clear what steps the association plans to take to address concerns over its governance and financial affairs.

Sport Ireland and the Minister for Sport are appearing before an Oireachtas Committee later to answer questions about the ongoing controversy.

Stuart Gilhooley from the PFAI, which represents professional footballers, says there’s still a lot of uncertainty

