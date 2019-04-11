FUNDING DECISIONS FOR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL WERE MY RESPONSIBILITY – DONOHOE

The Finance Minister says he takes full responsibility for decisions made in relation to funding and resourcing of the new children’s hospital.

A PWC report into the cost overrun at the facility being built at St James in Dublin warns the final cost could exceed €1.7 billion

The report also found there was little scope for reducing the cost.

Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe says he takes responsibility for funding and resourcing of the hospital.

Here, the Mayor of Wexford Tony Dempsey says its still crazy to proceed with the building of this hospital.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email