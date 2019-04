One of Rosslare Harbour’s derelict sites is to be removed.

Demolition work on the old Great Southern Hotel is set to commence in the coming weeks.

This follows discussions between the new owners of the site and senior officials of Wexford County Council.

According to local councillor Ger Carthy there are ongoing issues with the derelict nature of the hotel and health and safety issues.

