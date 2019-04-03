GUN PARTS AND AMMUNITION FOUND BY BYPASS WORKERS IN OYLEGATE

Construction staff have uncovered gun parts while working on the new M11 Enniscorthy Bypass in Oylegate today.

The find was made by workers this morning during the works in the Scurlough’s Bush area.

There is a suggestion that some of the weapons may be of a certain vintage.

Ammunition was also found about 3 feet from the surface and plastic wrapping was used to secure the weapons.

Gardai are at the scene this afternoon trying to determine the owners of the objects and whether they pose any risk to the public.

The work has ceased for the moment and investigations are ongoing.

