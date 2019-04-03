IRISH ISIL BRIDE CASE IS AN OPEN AND SHUT CASE – POWER

A former member of the Defence Forces believes the potential repatriation of Lisa Smith is an ‘open-and-shut’ case.

It comes as Kurdish fighters operating camps where Isil sympathisers, fighters and foreign nationals are being held, want to see European-born detainees sent home in groups.

Former Air Corps recruit Lisa Smith is currently being held in a camp in Northern Syria – after the she moved there shortly after converting to Islam.

Security analyst Declan Power believes the focus should be on what happens to Ms Smith when she does return to Ireland.

