John Delaney’s been accused of “stonewalling” questions about a €100,000 loan he gave to the FAI in 2017.

The PFAI says the appearance of senior officials before an Oireachtas committee this week was a “new low for Irish football”.

The group representing professional footballers is calling for “root and branch” reform of the association.

Legal advisor to the PFAI, Stuart Gilhooley, says a number of questions remain unanswered.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email