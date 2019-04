Problems will lead in water supplies are being addressed according to Irish Water.

This is after unsafe levels of lead in water were disclosed in Gorey and other areas around the country.

One sample taken from near the Sutton Dart Station in Dublin was found to be 15 times over the legal limit.

Brian O’Leary from Irish Water told the Morning Mix replacing lead piping is not all Irish Water’s responsibility.

