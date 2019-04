Wexford Youths have been drawn at home to Kilkenny in the Quarter Finals of the Só Hotels Women’s National League Cup.

The tie will take place at Ferrycarrig Park on Saturday 27th April with a 6:30pm kickoff.

Wexford were beaten 2-1 by Peamount in last year’s final and the league cup was the only domestic title that the team didn’t capture.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email