Transport companies will today be briefed on measures aimed at avoiding congestion at Irish ports post-Brexit.

Revenue says customs officers will be talking to truck drivers at ferry terminals in Dublin and Rosslare, and on a number of sailings, to help address any concerns they may have.

Head of Revenue’s Brexit Policy Unit, Lynda Slattery, says it’s important they know about check-ins, where to go and what paperwork is needed.

