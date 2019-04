The German Chancellor will meet people whose lives would be impacted by the return of a hard border when she visits Dublin for Brexit talks today.

Angela Merkel will discuss the latest developments with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – including the possibility of Britain leaving the EU with no deal.

Group Political Editor with the Irish Independent, Kevin Doyle, says she’ll get a chance to hear about the impact of any border checks.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email