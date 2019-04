Over half of workers don’t use their full holiday allowance each year.

According to research from One4all, just one in three employers encourage their employees to use their holiday allowance.

48 per cent of Irish workers say they’re more likely to stay with an employer that shows concern about their mental health.

Flexible working hours are the most valued workplace health and wellbeing initiative, followed by free or subsidised health insurance.

