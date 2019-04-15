NEW IRISH WATER FIGURES SHOW UNSAFE DRINKING WATER IN GOREY

Unsafe levels of lead have been found in drinking water in more than 30 areas around the country.

Drinking water in parts of Gorey have been classified as unsafe according to a report from Irish Water.

A test near Sutton Dart Station in North County Dublin found lead contamination nearly 15 times over the legal limit last year.

The Irish Water figures obtained by the Irish Times also show that there were unsafe levels in Kilkeedy in Clare, Kilmacthomas in Co Waterford and Screggan in Offaly.

Long-term exposure to lead can affect brain development in children, or babies in the womb – it can also cause harm to kidneys and high blood pressure.

