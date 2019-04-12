NEW ROSS CHAMBER STILL TO DECIDE WHETHER OR NOT TO JOIN GOREY AND WEXFORD

New Ross Chamber of Commerce has decided to defer a vote on its amalgamation with two other chambers in the county.

At a packed meeting in the town last night, voting on the matter was held over for another meeting on a technicality.

Gorey and Wexford Chambers have already voted to amalgamate while Enniscorthy has decided not to become part of County Wexford Chamber of Commerce.

President of New Ross and District Chamber Jonathan Keenan say they will be back voting on the matter shortly.

