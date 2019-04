New Zealand’s parliament has voted to change gun laws in the wake of last month’s terror attack.

All but one member of the house voted for the gun reform bill which bans most semi-automatic weapons.

It must now receive royal assent from the governor general before it officially becomes law.

Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with 50 murders after the attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

