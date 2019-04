An exclusive survey by Newstalk shows that NO TD said they want to restrict immigration.

A third of all TDs responded to the poll with over half saying we should examine and consider changing immigration laws.

The research also shows 50 per cent of respondents say immigration was brought up as an issue by constituents.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he thinks immigration has had a positive impact on our culture and economy.

