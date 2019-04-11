ONLY 3,000 TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR WEXFORD FANS HEADING TO DUBLIN GAME

Wexford fans will be scrambling for seats in Parnell Park tomorrow as tickets for Wexford’s first Leinster Senior Hurling game go on sale.

The county have only been allocated around 3,000 tickets for the opening game of the round robin series in the capital.

Terrace tickets will go on sale tomorrow in selected Supervalu and Centra stores or on tickets.ie

Parnell Park only holds around 8,000 spectators and Gearoid Devitt, the Secretary of Wexford GAA says previous poor attendances have lead to the GAA putting the game on in a smaller venue.

