Fianna Fail’s health spokesperson says Parkinson’s patients shouldn’t have to protest for support.

Members of the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland (PAI) held a demonstration outside the Dail last week.

Currently Parkinson’s patients must travel to the UK to access life-changing Deep Brain Stimulation surgery and the PAI is warning that the current system is under threat as a result of Brexit.

Wicklow Deputy Stephen Donnelly says they’re dealing with a lot, without much help.

