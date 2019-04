A new hospital nutrition plan says that patients must have at least 5 servings of fruit and veg a day.

The HSE policy document being launched later is aimed at improving the quality and safety of food in hospitals around the country and aims to give patients more choice.

It also says that fat, sugar and salt shouldn’t be limited on the regular diet.

HSE National Dietetic Advisor, Margaret O’Neill, says the scheme will also cut down food waste.

