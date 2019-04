The Minister for Defence has described as “shocking” a protest outside of his home in Enniscorthy yesterday.

Paul Kehoe says he felt intimidated by a number of people from the Fingal Battalion Direct Action group.

Mr. Kehoe’s wife and three young children were inside the house at the time of the protest.

The group recorded video footage of his property.

Paul Kehoe says he is the first Government Minister outside of Dublin to experience this.

