PLANNING REFUSED FOR WEXFORD HOTEL

Wexford hotelier Colm Neville says he is very disappointed with An Bord Pleanala’s decision to refuse planning permission for an eight storey hotel in Wexford town

Colm Neville’s building firm had invested hundreds of thousands of euro in the design of the 30million euro project, which they planned to locate at the Old Dublin Providers site opposite Wexford Bridge

The plan included 137 bedrooms in the four star hotel, creating over 200 jobs locally

However, An Bord Pleanala has ruled that the design would be highly obtrusive and visually incongruous and would detract from the natural heritage of the area

