A man has admitted to attacking his friend with a weapon in Courtown two years ago.

Ken O’Byrne of Glen Richard Woods, Poulshone pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon and causing harm to Paul Brady who was stabbed 8 times following an altercation in Jimmyz Bar, Riverchapel in December of 2017.

A fight broke out between the two men in the pub when the incident occurred.

Judge Cormac Quinn adjourned the matter until 21st May

