A Belfast priest has used the funeral service of Lyra McKee to urge politicians in the North to work together to produce a better life for young people.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May have attended a celebration of the 29 year old’s journalist’s life at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Dissident republican gunmen who killed her in Derry last Thursday have been urged to lay down their arms.

