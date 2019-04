Plans for a Wexford Greenway are to be put before the public

The proposed leisure area will be along the old Rosslare/Waterford railway line through South Wexford.

It will consist of a dedicated walking and cycling route of almost sixty kilometres similar to the Waterford Greenway.

Public meetings to discuss the plans are being organised in Rosslare Strand and Wellingtonbridge in the coming weeks.

