ROAD HAULAGE CHIEF VERONA MURPHY TO RUN FOR FINE GAEL DAIL SEAT

The President of the Irish Road Haulage Association has now officially announced she will contest the General Election in Co. Wexford.

Verona Murphy will run as a Fine Gael candidate.

Speculation had been mounting last year about her candidacy for Fine Gael.

Ms. Murphy was added to the party ticket by Fine Gael’s Executive Council to join Ministers Paul Kehoe and Michael D’Arcy.

She says she will campaign on issues to prevent marginalised communities, improved infrastructure across County Wexford and future funding for Rosslare Europort.

