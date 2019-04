The Fianna Fáil leader’s accused Simon Harris of not being on top of the Health brief.

Micheál Martin says the recent scandals at the new National Children’s Hospital and CervicalCheck show Simon Harris isn’t up to the job.

He said the government took its eye off the ball when it came to the massive overruns on the project.

Micheál Martin thinks the government hasn’t managed the Health Department properly.

