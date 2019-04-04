SMALL BUSINESSES WILL CLOSE IF INSURANCE CRISIS IS NOT SOLVED

The ongoing insurance cost crisis is forcing many small businesses to close their doors for good.

That’s according to The Alliance for Insurance Reform, who say the lack of political will to tackle the issue is adding to the problem.

They’re before the Oireachtas Finance Committee along with ISME today, to demand rapid action.

Currently, compensation claims here are almost four times the level in the UK.

Director of The Alliance for Insurance Reform Peter Boland says a number of things need to be urgently addressed.

