The Taoiseach says as it stands the UK will leave the European Union on the 12th of April with No Deal.

It comes as the British Prime Minister’s held hours of talks with her top team – trying to work out how to proceed with Brexit.

A group of senior MPs from various parties have tabled a bill trying to block a no-deal exit.

Speaking in Paris before a meeting with the French President, Leo Varadkar says Theresa May can still come up with a convincing plan

