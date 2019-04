A pathologist at University Hospital Waterford has criticised the lack of dignity for the deceased after it emerged bodies were being left on corridors.

They’ve been left on trolleys on corridors at the mortuary due to a lack of space and primitive conditions.

Consultants who highlighted the issue say the deceased have to be in closed coffins due to decomposition.

Surgical pathologist Professor Rob Landers says it’s also a serious public health risk.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email