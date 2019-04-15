WEXFORD DISTRICT LEAGUE LADIES CROWNED NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

The Wexford District League Ladies under 19’s were crowned All Ireland Champions yesterday.

A goal from Katie Murphy and 2 from Fiona Ryan gave the Wexford Ladies a 3-1 win over the Dublin Metropoliatan League in Arklow.

Wexford’s Center Half Chloe Moynihan said it was all about the 2nd half.

The side is made up of representatives of a number of different clubs in the county including Moyne Rangers, Adamstown and Bunclody.

The women were lead by the steady hand of Mick Bennett with his backroom staff of Mike Raftery, Amy Cleary and Barry Dempsey.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email