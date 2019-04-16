WEXFORD GENERAL TEAMS UP WITH UCD FOR CLINICAL RESEARCH CENTRE

A new clinical research centre has opened at Wexford General Hospital.

The centre in partnership with UCD is the first of its kind outside of Dublin.

It aims to improve medical care and the quality of life for patients living with chronic illnesses.

Wexford General Hospital, which is part of the Ireland East Hospital Group, treats around 24-thousand patients each year.

Dr Yousif from the hospital also gave an update on the long awaited MRI Scanner for Wexford General.

He says the pre-planning stages of the facility are already underway with the Scanner due to be up and running in 2 years.

