WEXFORD IFA CALL FOR REFORM FOR FAIR DEAL SCHEME

The Government has been accused of not planning appropriately for Ireland’s ageing population.

State spending is expected to hit €1 billion on the Fair Deal scheme this year as demand for it increases.

The scheme allows people to apply for financial support to help pay for the cost of nursing home care.

However farmers are unhappy about how the scheme is being applied to their sector.

They protested today outside the Department of Health in an effort to speed up much needed reforms.

Alice Doyle Chariperson of Wexford IFA Farm Family says reform is urgently needed.

