WEXFORD WOMAN AFFECTED BY PENSION CUTS NEED TO SPEAK OUT – NWCI

The National Women’s Council of Ireland says women in Wexford affected by pension cuts need to speak out.

There are approximately 3,000 women in Wexford who saw their pensions cut under a 2012 rule that changed the way the figure was calculated.

Women, and men, who took time out of their careers to raise their families received a reduced State contributory pensions.

While some of that money has since been restored, and a home caring credit was introduced, the loss incurred will not been backdated and has not been fully restored in some cases.

A special meeting takes place in the Horse and Hound in Ballinaboola at 7.30pm this evening for both men and women affected

Catherine Lane of the National Women’s Council of Ireland says the Government shouldn’t discriminate against women for their child-rearing years.

