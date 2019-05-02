Thank you for choosing South East Radio. The latest independent radio listenership survey from IPSOS/MRBI show 56% of the population of County Wexford listen to South East Radio every week!
South East Radio which celebrates its 30th anniversary later this year has the highest daily listenership of any local radio station in Leinster.
This survey shows listeners are exceptionally loyal tuning into their favourite station for over four hours every day.
Date: 2nd May 2019
South East Radio Listenership Figures
