Thank you for choosing South East Radio. The latest independent radio listenership survey from IPSOS/MRBI show 56% of the population of County Wexford listen to South East Radio every week!

South East Radio which celebrates its 30th anniversary later this year has the highest daily listenership of any local radio station in Leinster.

This survey shows listeners are exceptionally loyal tuning into their favourite station for over four hours every day.

Date: 2nd May 2019

South East Radio Listenership Figures Thank you for choosing South East Radio. The latest independent radio listenership survey from IPSOS/MRBI show 56% of the population of County Wexford listen to South East Radio every week! #chooseradio Posted by South East Radio on Thursday, May 2, 2019

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email