BRONZE STATUE OF JFK TO BE ERECTED IN THE LIMERICK HOMETOWN OF FITZGERALDS

A life-size bronze statue of John F Kennedy will be unveiled in the home of his ancestors in Bruff, Co Limerick.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s great-grandfather, Tom Fitzgerald, emigrated from Bruff to Boston in 1852 after the devastation of the Great Famine.

The bible he brought with him was the one used by JFK when he was inaugurated as US President in January 1961.

Tom’s son and JFK’s grandfather, John ‘Honey’ Fitzgerald, who became known as Honey Fitz, went on to become the first Irish Catholic Mayor of Boston.

The other side of JFK’s family, the Kennedys, originated in Wexford and emigrated from New Ross.

A similar statue stands on the Quay in the town while there is also a visitor centre dedicated to the 35th President of the United States.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email